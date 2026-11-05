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So sensitive is this material. Any details of the judicial case is BLOCKED in NEW ZEALAND

BOMBSHELL EXCLUSIVE: 40 Members Of Congress Briefed On The True Cause Of Havana Syndrome!

8:26-cv-01822 | U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida

This has been BLOCKED in New Zealand

This is a case challenging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) and the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) failure to act on a medical condition.

On June 23, 2026, several individuals experiencing symptoms attributed to Havana Syndrome or Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI) and a nonprofit, Justice, Inc., filed this lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida in the Tampa Division. The plaintiffs sued the CDC, NIH, and the Director of both agencies in his official capacity, asserting violations of the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) and the Public Health Service Act. The plaintiffs alleged that the agencies unlawfully withheld action by failing to extend diagnostic guidance, surveillance, and treatment access for AHI to civilians, despite providing such protections to federal employees. The plaintiffs sought declaratory relief, an order compelling the agencies to recognize AHI/Havana Syndrome in civilians, issue diagnostic guidance, establish a civilian surveillance system, provide civilians equal access to NIH research and treatment programs, and issue public health alerts; and an award of attorney’s fees and costs. The case was assigned to District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle.

This case is ongoing.

Havana Syndrome Device