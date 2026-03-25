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31 Foods That Practically Never Expire

If grocery stores closed tomorrow, most households would run out of food within days. But yours doesn’t have to.

While many foods spoil quickly, some staples can last for years—even decades—when stored properly. These are the foods that resist time, bacteria, and decay.

Here are 31 long-lasting foods worth stockpiling.

31. White Rice

White rice can last for decades when stored correctly. Unlike brown rice, it contains no oils that go rancid.

Store it in airtight containers or Mylar bags with oxygen absorbers, in a cool, dark place. Adding dried bay leaves can help deter pests.

A large bag can provide weeks of food security.

30. Dry Pasta

Dry pasta is highly durable due to its low moisture content.

Transfer it from cardboard packaging into airtight containers to protect it from humidity and pests. Stored properly, it can last 8–10 years or more.

29. Rolled Oats

Oats are extremely versatile and long-lasting. Steel-cut oats last even longer due to lower processing.

Keep them sealed in airtight containers with oxygen absorbers. Properly stored, they can remain usable for decades.

28. Dried Corn

A traditional survival food, dried corn stores well due to its low moisture.

Whole kernels last longest, while cornmeal has a shorter shelf life. Corn is highly versatile—boiled, ground, or baked.

27. Hardtack

A simple mix of flour and water baked until completely dry, hardtack can last for decades.

It’s extremely tough but softens when soaked in liquid. Historically used by sailors and soldiers.

26. Dried Beans

Beans provide protein, fiber, and minerals.

Their low moisture and fat content allow long storage. Keep them sealed in airtight containers. Even very old beans remain nutritious, though they may take longer to cook.

25. Dried Lentils

Lentils cook quickly and usually don’t require soaking.

They store well for the same reasons as beans—low moisture and low fat. Ideal when fuel or time is limited.

24. Powdered Milk

With water removed, powdered milk resists spoilage.

Non-fat dry milk can last up to 20 years when sealed properly. Store in small portions to maintain freshness after opening.

23. Canned Meat

Canned meat is ready-to-eat and shelf-stable.

Typically lasts 2–5 years, but safety depends on the condition of the can. Discard any that are bulging, rusted, or damaged.

22. Ghee

Ghee is clarified butter with water and milk solids removed.

This makes it far more stable than regular butter. Store sealed, away from heat and light.

21. Coconut Oil

Rich in saturated fats, coconut oil resists oxidation.

Stored properly, it lasts 2–5 years or longer and has both culinary and non-food uses.

20. Raw Honey

Honey is naturally antibacterial due to its low moisture and high sugar content.

It can last indefinitely. Crystallization is normal—just warm gently to restore texture.

19. White Sugar

Sugar doesn’t spoil because it contains no free water for microbes.

Keep it dry and sealed. Even if it hardens, it remains usable.

18. Pure Maple Syrup

Unopened, it lasts for years due to its sugar concentration.

After opening, refrigerate to prevent mold. If mold forms, it can often be removed safely.

17. Blackstrap Molasses

Dense and low in moisture, molasses stores well.

It also provides minerals like iron and calcium.

16. Salt

Salt is a mineral and does not spoil.

Keep it dry to prevent clumping. It’s also essential for preservation and electrolyte balance.

15. Bouillon Cubes

Highly concentrated and salt-rich, bouillon cubes last for years if kept dry and sealed.

14. Soy Sauce

Fermented and high in salt, soy sauce resists spoilage.

Keep sealed and away from light. Refrigeration after opening helps preserve flavor.

13. Whole Peppercorns

Whole peppercorns retain flavor much longer than ground pepper.

Store whole and grind as needed.

12. Dried Herbs

Dried herbs don’t spoil—they lose potency over time.

Keep them sealed, cool, and dark for maximum longevity.

11. Distilled White Vinegar

Highly acidic, vinegar prevents microbial growth.

It can last indefinitely when stored properly.

10. Apple Cider Vinegar (with “Mother”)

The “mother” indicates active cultures.

Its acidity keeps it stable for years when sealed and stored in a cool, dark place.

9. Pure Vanilla Extract

High alcohol content prevents spoilage.

Over time, the flavor can even improve.

8. Baking Soda

A mineral compound that doesn’t spoil.

Keep it dry and sealed to maintain effectiveness.

7. Cornstarch

As long as it stays dry, cornstarch remains stable indefinitely.

6. Instant Coffee

Dehydrated coffee resists spoilage.

Store in airtight containers to preserve flavor for years.

5. Dark Chocolate (70%+)

Low moisture and high cocoa content make dark chocolate more stable than milk chocolate.

Can last 2–5 years if kept cool.

4. Green Tea

Tea doesn’t spoil but loses flavor over time.

Store sealed, away from light, heat, and moisture.

3. Popcorn Kernels

Each kernel is naturally protected by a hard shell.

Stored properly, they can last for many years and still pop.

2. Hard Candy

Mostly sugar, with almost no moisture.

It won’t spoil, though it may become sticky if exposed to humidity.

1. Hard Liquor

High alcohol levels prevent microbial growth.

Unopened bottles can last indefinitely, though flavor may slowly change