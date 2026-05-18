It is exports of US petroleum from the emergency reserve that has kept disaster at bay

The ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz in the Middle East is wreaking havoc on the oil industry worldwide because about twenty percent of global daily oil requirements, are NOT flowing. Out of every ten barrels of oil needed to keep the world functioning, we are short two barrels.

Countries around the world have been drawing-down from their Reserves to meet the ongoing demand, but those Reserves cannot last. JP Morgan Analysis shows the U.S. hits its “Operational Floor” in September.

The “Operational Floor” is when there is not enough oil in the storage tanks, to weigh down the bottom oil and push it into the pumps to refine it. (The pumps can’t suck the oil into themselves because the oil is too thick and heavy). If there isn’t enough weight, the thick oil cannot be pumped; refineries are forced to SHUT DOWN.

Here is the revised Chart as published by Bloomberg:

The second line on the chart above is oil Doomsday. This September. Just in time for Autumn and into the Winter. Think: No heat in your house.

The timeline according to JPMorgan:

Feb 2026 → Iran war disrupts supply

June 2026 → Inventories hit 7.6B barrels (Operational Stress Level)

Sept 2026 → Inventories hit 6.8B barrels (Operational Floor)

That last number isn’t a warning. It’s the minimum required to keep pipelines pressurized and refineries alive.

Below 6.8B barrels:

Pipelines lose pressure.

Refineries shut down.

Fuel stops moving.

This isn’t an “oil price” story anymore.

This is physical infrastructure failure — at global scale.

Markets are still debating $90 vs $110 crude prices.

That’s the wrong question.

The right question: what is the price of oil when the system physically cannot deliver it?

There is no model for this.

There is no historical precedent.

There is no playbook.

Either a resolution happens — or every market on earth reprices simultaneously: Energy. Food. Shipping. Manufacturing. All connected to one line on one chart.

The U.S. Energy Information Agency (EIA) May 15 Print:

Crude: -4.3mb (expected -2.5mb)

Gasoline: -4.1mb (expected -3.1mb)

Cushing: -1.7mb

SPR: -8.6mb

Every number missed bearish expectations — except distillates.

The market is draining faster than models predicted.

And the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) can’t save it this time.

US total liquids with SPR are headed to an ALL-TIME LOW.

Since EIA started publishing data in 1990 — this has never happened.

The numbers:

▸ ~213 million barrels drawn from now to end of July

▸ 16.3M barrels drained per week already

▸ Products storage just 13M barrels from 2022 crisis lows

▸ 3 weeks away from US petroleum exports collapsing

Read that last one again.

The petroleum products the world depends on from the US?

Gone in 3 weeks.

And this is happening regardless of what Hormuz does.

It’s too late to stop it.

Aramco CEO: 100M barrels lost per week Hormuz stays closed.

JPMorgan: Global floor hit by September.

EIA today: Draws nearly double forecast.

SPR: -8.6M this week alone.

Every single data point is pointing the same direction.

This is no longer a forecast.

This is a countdown. To Global Catastrophe.

No energy. No fuel. WITHOUT FUEL: No trucks to pick up food from farms to take it to processing centers.

No trucks to move food from Processing Centers to Distribution facilities.

No trucks to move food from Distribution facilities to Supermarkets.

EQUALS: No food on store shelves and no way to get any onto to those shelves because there’s no fuel.

Global Famine.