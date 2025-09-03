Talk about synchronicity! While I have been experimenting with Binaural Beats Gregg Braden has put out this video in the last 24 hours.

Gregg Braden - Unlock the hidden power of your heart and brain.

Gregg Braden reveals how ancient traditions and modern science converge in the gamma state—where intuition, healing, and superhuman abilities awaken.

Discover the suppressed truth of your inner potential in this special cut from Gaia's Missing Links Series

Combined Practice: Heart Coherence + Schumann Resonance

Step 1 – Choose your sound source

Play a 7.83 Hz binaural beat or isochronic tone

If you prefer nature, you can use forest sounds, thunder, or ocean recordings, since the Schumann resonance is naturally present in such environments.

Step 2 – Set your environment

Use headphones if it’s a binaural beat (needed for the effect).

If you have a Schumann resonance generator device, you can turn it on instead, or even just sit barefoot outdoors for natural grounding.

Step 3 – Begin the Heart Coherence practice

🌿 Heart–Brain Coherence Script (Gregg Braden style)

Step 1 – Prepare

Sit comfortably with your spine upright but relaxed.

Close your eyes if that feels natural.

Place one hand gently over your heart area.

Step 2 – Breathe through the heart

Imagine your breath flowing in and out through the center of your chest.

Inhale slowly for about 5 seconds , then exhale slowly for about 5 seconds .

Keep this gentle rhythm, as though you are breathing from the heart itself.

Step 3 – Activate a regenerative emotion

Bring to mind a moment, person, place, or memory that fills you with gratitude, care, or appreciation .

Allow the feeling to grow in your chest.

If it fades, gently bring it back by focusing on that memory or image.

Step 4 – Sustain for 3 minutes

Continue breathing through the heart while holding the elevated emotion.

Rest in the sense of warmth, connection, and calm.

Step 5 – Close gently

After 3 minutes, let your breath return to normal.

Carry the feeling with you as you move back into your day.

Step 4 – Extend with resonance

Let the sound continue for 10–20 minutes while you rest in the coherent state.

The 7.83 Hz frequency entrains your brain toward theta waves , while your heart rhythm enters coherence through emotion and breath.

Together, this creates a whole-body alignment: brain + heart + Earth rhythm.

