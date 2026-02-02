Over three million pages of Epstein files have been released. What's inside them is darker than most people's worst nightmares. But this isn't about one man. It's about the machine behind him. In this episode, I break down a concept called pathocracy — how a small number of people without conscience take control of entire systems through compromise and blackmail. Then we go through the documents. The names. The patterns. The connections that reach far higher than most people are ready to accept. This isn't a document dump. It's an exposure of how power protects itself — and why it's starting to crumble.



