In this eerie and mesmerizing sleep session, slip beneath the surface of reality as a calm voice guides you through three haunting hours of simulation theory. Explore chilling clues hidden in déjà vu, time loops, impossible coincidences, and glitches in perception. With each quiet revelation, your world grows more uncertain—yet strangely peaceful. Let go of certainty as the boundaries blur between truth and illusion, code and consciousness. As you drift into sleep, these unsettling insights whisper one question: what if nothing was ever real? Rest now, inside the program that taught you to dream.