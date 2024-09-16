I have edited this article because of information (speculation) that I think was inaccurate. Although he has not taken down the article it no longer appears on his website.

The following information is important because Ryan Wesley Routh’s X account was removed so we no longer have access to it.

Ryan Wesley Routh is the suspect of today's assassination attempt on former President Trump. His "X" Social media account (Twitter) is filled with pro-Ukraine rhetoric, Black Lives Matter supportive tweets, Bernie Sanders endorsements and allegedly claiming to have Afghan soldiers on standby to support Haiti police. The guy appears to be yet another mentally ill, left-wing, LIBERAL.

Reports now coming in claiming this guy "Enlisted in the Ukraine Army in May." Video of him enlisting in Ukraine is below:

Anti-Trump social media posting:

Anti-Putin as well . . .

This is his LINKED-IN Profile:

I called the Palm Beach shooter Ryan Routh's phone number a few times - the guy who just tried to assassinate Trump today. He has his phone number plastered all over his X account so I thought, why not? Got a voicemail message you can listen to. He said he works with the "National Volunteer Center sending soldiers to Ukraine and Taiwan." Also got a few rings and then someone ended the call

Trump shooter appeared in a propaganda video for AZOV in May 2022

💢 The shooter was featured in a NYTimes article about Ukraine

With Legion growth stalling, Ryan Routh, a former construction worker from Greensboro, N.C., is seeking recruits from among Afghan soldiers who fled the Taliban. Mr. Routh, who spent several months in Ukraine last year, said he planned to move them, in some cases illegally, from Pakistan and Iran to Ukraine. He said dozens had expressed interest.

“We can probably purchase some passports through Pakistan, since it’s such a corrupt country,” he said in an interview from Washington.

It is not clear whether he has succeeded, but one former Afghan soldier said he had been contacted and was interested in fighting if it meant leaving Iran, where he was living illegally.

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/25/world/europe/volunteers-us-ukraine-lies.html

Before he was caught with an AK-47 on a golf course near Trump, Ryan Routh went to Kiev to fight for Ukraine’s military and recruit for its International Legion. Routh told US media he “had partners meeting with [Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense] every week.”

https://thegrayzone.com/2024/09/15/suspect-trump-assassination-plot-recruited-for-ukraines-international-legion/

Ryan Wesley Routh wass filmed by Newsweek in 2022 about his effort to recruit mercenaries to fight in Ukraine.

Ex-FBI asst. director wants to know: How did Ryan Wesley Routh ‘know to be there?’

“To my knowledge does he have any ties to Martin County? The answer is no…I think what we’re finding out is he’s not from this area, which of course raises the bigger question is how does a guy from not here get all the way to Trump International, realize that the former president of the United States is golfing and is able to get a rifle in that vicinity,” commented Snyder. “Is this guy part of a conspiracy? Is he a lone gunman? If he’s a lone gunman, President Trump is that much safer because we have him. But if he’s part of a conspiracy then this whole thing really takes on a very ominous tone,” added the Sheriff.

“Unclear political ideology”

Former FBI counterterrorism expert tells CNN he believes the assassination attempt by Ryan Routh was likely “politically motivated” and was probably influenced by MSM diatribes comparing Donald Trump to Hitler.