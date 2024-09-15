By Joe Marino, Ryan King and Chris Nesi

Former President Trump narrowly survived yet another assassination attempt after a sniper with a scoped AK-47 rifle got within a few hundred yards of him as he played golf at his West Palm Beach, Florida club on Friday.

It is the second time a madman armed with an assault rifle has tried to kill the 45th president in two months.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the suspect had taken cover near a chain-link fence between 300-500 yards away from Trump, but conceded, “with a rifle and scope like that is not a long distance.”

Law enforcement sources told The Post that the suspect is 58-year-old Ryan Routh of Hawaii.

He had set up a GoPro camera on the fence with the apparent intent of recording the shooting.

A Secret Service agent first spotted the suspect as he stuck the barrel of his rifle through a chain link fence on the outskirts of Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach South. The agent, who was a golf hole ahead of Trump, opened fire on the suspect — who then fled the scene, Bradshaw told reporters Sunday night.

Authorities have yet to determine if the shooter got off any shots at the Secret Service agents or at Trump.

The gunman’s arrest was given a big boost by a bystander who spotted the suspect running out of the bushes and getting into a black Nissan, even photographing the man and reporting the sighting to law enforcement, who then blasted it out statewide leading to his arrest after a felony stop on I-95 a short time later.

Investigators found the suspect had left behind his “AK-style” rifle, as well as two backpacks, one of which contained ceramic tile, Bradshaw said.

He also attached a GoPro camera to the chain link fence he was perched behind, ostensibly to enable him to record what he was allegedly planning to do.

The former president was on the links at Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach at the time, about 2 p.m. on Sunday. The gunman was spotted by an advance team several holes ahead of Trump, the sources told The Post.

Trump issued an “alert” statement to let supporters know he was safe shortly after an alarming security incident where a man was taken into custody with a high-powered rifle at one of the former president’s golf resorts.

“There were gunshots in my vicinity but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!” he wrote Sunday.

An agent opened fire, shooting multiple times.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said Sunday afternoon.

The man was later arrested by local police on I-95.

It comes almost exactly two months after Thomas Matthew Crooks shot Trump at a rally in Butler, Pa. on July 13 — wounding him in the ear.

"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said Sunday afternoon.

Sen. Lindsey Graham took to X minutes after news of the shooting broke to laud the former president for his fortitude.

“Just spoke with President Trump. He is one of the strongest people I’ve ever known. He’s in good spirits and he is more resolved than ever to save our country.”

The West Palm Beach course is about five miles inland from Mar-a-Lago, which Trump dubbed the “Winter White House.”

The Secret Service — which came under widespread criticism following the July assassination attempt — wrote on X that it was investigating a “protective incident” involving the former president that occurred shortly before 2 p.m.

The agency said it’s coordinating with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office on the investigation.

Initial reports suggested two people were firing at each other. However, sources said investigators now believe the Secret Service agent was the only shooter.

The man’s motives are not yet known. He was arrested by Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies.

The White House issued a statement soon after the incident: “The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team.”

CNN reported that the gunman fired at Trump, however sources told The Post that the only reported shooter so far is the Secret Service agent.

This is a developing story.

"Within seconds, the Secret Service pounced on the president and covered him. You had sn*pers with tripods. They knew the direction where the shots had been fired, and they had eyes on the location where the shots had been fired."

