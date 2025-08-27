Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
3h

You cannot have 15 minute cities if the serfs can WALK AWAY... This is also why the milage taxes on your car are being pushed...as well as kill switch for your car. The elites gotta keep control of the 500 million serfs left after they cull those useless eaters. I keep reminding the goy their Jewish oligarchs see them as cattle. I guess when IDF goons desecrate YOUR place of worship some awareness might penitrate...?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
3h

You will stay in your allotted zone. Cannot have you being free and healthy. NZ's tourist industry will be kaput if they try that here.....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture