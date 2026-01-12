In 25 days, the last remaining nuclear guardrail between the U.S. and Russia is set to expire — and the timing couldn’t be worse. As hypersonic strikes hammer Ukraine, Europe shifts into wartime mode, and the Arctic becomes the next flashpoint with Russia and China expanding their footprint, the world is moving fast toward a point of no return. Trump is openly linking Greenland to the Russia/China threat, Germany is scrambling for an “economic way out,” and Washington just rolled out a Pentagon budget that looks like anything but peacetime.



