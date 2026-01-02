by Brian Shilhavy

Health Impact News

As we look ahead to the year 2026 that is now before us, very many people in the U.S. are concerned about the huge growth of Big Tech and AI this past year, 2025, and what might happen in 2026.

Some of those fears are unfounded, such as the fake belief that robots and AI will become more powerful than humans, and will eventually put everyone out of work.

2025 was actually supposed to be the year that personal human robots would end up in peoples’ homes, with the false prophet Elon Musk boldly proclaiming at the beginning of the year in 2025 that they would be producing and selling tens of thousands of their Optimus robots by the end of 2025.

They did not sell any robots at all in 2025.

In fact, at a recent live demo in Florida, an Optimus robot which was supposedly showing how it could operate independently just on AI, took a fall and clearly demonstrated hand movements showing that it was being remotely controlled with someone wearing a VR headset.

The clip, shot by someone in the audience and NOT Tesla, quickly went viral:

The REAL danger with Big Tech heading in 2026, is their ever expanding efforts to track every single human being on the planet, and fulfilling the goal of the Freemasons to use the technology as the “all-seeing eye”.

This concept of the “all-seeing eye” is actually part of the history of the U.S., and one of the main purposes behind the founding of the U.S. Republic in 1776.

The Freemasons from England who founded this nation embedded their Freemasonry symbols into every part of American culture, including our national “seal” which is also printed onto our paper currency.

One of the Latin phrases at the bottom of that seal is “Novus ordo seclorum,” which means “A New Order of the Ages.”

The Latin phrase at the top of that symbol is “Annuit cœptis,” which means “He/She favors our undertakings.” The common interpretation of that phrase has been that “God” is the one who is referenced here, by the eye inside the triangle.

However, the all-seeing eye is historically used as a symbol referring to Satan, or evil, and not to God, the Creator of Heaven and Earth.

When God is referenced in the Bible as having eyes, it is almost always in the plural, not the singular.

Why do you boast of evil, you mighty man? Why do you boast all day long, you who are a disgrace in the eyes of God? (Psalms 52:1)

So since the beginning of the United States in 1776, which is also the same year that Adam Weishaupt founded the “Order of the Illuminati,” a secret society which later merged with Freemasonry, it has been predicted that the United States would become part of a New World Order.

Here is a short clip (less than 4 minutes) from Altiyan Childs’ 5-hour exposé on Freemasonry which you can learn more about here, which shows the Satanic symbols in the Great Seal of the United States.

The “Mark of the Beast” and 666 Already Permeates Our Culture

William Guy Carr, in his book Pawns In The Game, writes about the cryptic Satanic symbols in our “Great Seal”.

INSIGNIA OF THE ORDER OF ILLUMINATI THAT ILLUMINIST JEFFERSON MADE the REVERSE of U. S. SEAL The insignia of the Order of Illuminati was adopted by Weishaupt at the time he founded the Order, on May 1, 1776. It is that event that is memorialized by the MDCCLXXVI at the base of the pyramid, and not the date of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, as the uninformed have supposed. The significance of the design is as follows : the pyramid represents the conspiracy for destruction of the Catholic (Universal Christian) Church, and establishment of a “One World”, or UN dictatorship, the “secret” of the Order; the eye radiating in all directions, is the “all-spying eye” that symbolizes the terroristic, Gestapo-like, espionage agency that Weishaupt set up under the name of “Insinuating Brethren”, to guard the “secret” of the Order and to terrorize the populace into acceptance of its rule. This “Ogpu” had its first workout in the Reign of Terror of the French Revolution, which it was Instrumental in organizing. It is a source of amazement that the electorate tolerates the continuance of use of this insignia as part of the Great Seal of the U.S. “ANNUIT COEPTIS” means “our enterprise (conspiracy) has been crowned with success”. Below, “NOVUS ORDO SECLORUM” explains the nature of the enterprise : and it means “a New Social Order”, or “New Deal”. Benjamin Franklin, John Adams (Roosevelt kinsman) and Thomas Jefferson, ardent Illuminist, proposed the above as the reverse of the seal, on the face of which was the eagle symbol, to Congress, which adopted it on June 20, 1782. On adoption of the Constitution, Congress decreed, by Act of September 15, 1789, its retention as seal of the United States. It is stated however, by the State Department in its latest publication on the subject (2860), that “the reverse has never been cut and used as a seal”, and that only the observe bearing the eagle symbol has been used as official seal and coat of arms. It first was published on the left of the reverse of the dollar bills at the beginning of the New Deal, 1933 by order of President F.D. Roosevelt. What is the meaning of the publication at the outset of the New Deal of this “Gestapo” symbol that had been so carefully suppressed up to that date that few Americana knew of its existence, other than as a Masonic symbol? It can only mean that with the advent of the New Deal the Illuminist-Socialist-Communist conspirators, followers of Professor Weishaupt, regarded their efforts as beginning to be crowned with success. (Source.)

The primary way that Big Tech stepped up its efforts to be that “all-seeing eye” in 2025 was through digital IDs, which are being rolled out now as “age verification” digital IDs, all in the name of “protecting the children” online.

The UK and Australia began implementing these new digital ID requirements at the end of 2025. See:

A Flock Safety license plate recognition camera is seen on a street light post on Ken Pratt Boulevard near the intersection with U.S. 287 in Longmont on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. (Photo by Matthew Jonas/MediaNews Group/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images. Source.)

The Big Tech system has many ways to track and spy on you today.

It can spy on you through your cell phone, it can spy on you through your car, through the browsers you use online, and it can listen in on your conversations and feed them into their AI models if you are using Gmail or personal messaging systems on Facebook and other Social Media sites.

Local police departments throughout the U.S. are now adopting drones and spying software based on the same spying software that the CIA and U.S. Government uses, Palantir, as one of the former employees of Palantir has now started his own company just for domestic spying in the U.S. called “Peregrine”.

Local Crime Fighting Gets Anduril-ized: How Tech Startups Are Changing City Police Forces Technology like surveillance drones and Palantir-style software is now being sold to public safety agencies of all sizes—prompting more questions about its ultimate use. By Abram Brown

The Information Excerpts: America is experiencing a full-on boom in startups developing technology meant to combat crime, track crime, study crime, reduce crime, analyze crime—and many other tasks related to public safety. Noone quit Palantir in 2017, figuring he could make simpler but similar software and sell it at a lower price to smaller government agencies that could never afford Palantir—or grasp its software. He was right, and at the moment, Peregrine has been averaging a half-dozen new contracts a week. The typical contract brings in about $250,000 in annual revenue, though some are for as little as $30,000, and usually the deals last three to five years. Peregrine’s browser-based software, which relies heavily on AI, can parse both structured data (such as spreadsheets and databases) and unstructured data (images, PDFs, video). As I mentioned, the software has a powerful search function, too. If an officer searches for “swastika,” say, they will find every mention of the word within the transcripts, records and files uploaded and connected to Peregrine. Peregrine’s software resembles the technology I picture in a Hollywood espionage thriller, the kind that would seem too simplistic to exist in real life. So when Noone showed it off to me last week at Peregrine’s Manhattan offices, I gawked at it. And then it gave me a profound sense of the chills. (Full article.)

If you don’t want the evil all-seeing eye to spy on you, you must make a strong effort to digitally detox yourself and resist the technology.

But be forewarned: once you start taking measures to limit your exposure to Big Tech, you will probably be persecuted by your own family and friends who want to keeping using the “free” Big Tech toys to communicate with you.

This has happened to me, and now most of my family will not even communicate with me because they don’t want to take the extra time it takes to get a secure email, or get a secure app for voice communication, etc.

They cannot understand why I have to be so “difficult” and not be just like them.

Protecting One’s Privacy is Seen in the Life of Jesus in the New Testament – Guard the Gospel that was Entrusted to You

Then Jesus entered a house, and again a crowd gathered, so that he and his disciples were not even able to eat. When his family heard about this, they went to seize him, for they said, “He is out of his mind.” Then Jesus’ mother and brothers arrived. Standing outside, they sent someone in to call him. A crowd was sitting around him, and they told him, “Your mother and brothers are outside looking for you.” “Who are my mother and my brothers?” he asked. Then he looked at those seated in a circle around him and said, “Here are my mother and my brothers! Whoever does God’s will is my brother and sister and mother.” (Mark chapter 3)

If your family thinks you are crazy because you go against the crowd, you are in good company, as even Jesus was criticized by his own family for going against the crowd.

When you read about the life of Jesus Christ in the New Testament Gospel records, you will see that Jesus and his disciples had to continuously hide themselves from the public and the eyes of the Satanic Jews, so that the ministry of the Gospel would not be hindered.

Here are some examples:

So from that day on they plotted to take his life. Therefore Jesus no longer moved about publicly among the Jews. Instead he withdrew to a region near the desert, to a village called Ephraim, where he stayed with his disciples. (John 11:53-54) After this, Jesus went around in Galilee, purposely staying away from Judea because the Jews there were waiting to take his life. But when the Jewish Feast of Tabernacles was near, Jesus’ brothers said to him, “You ought to leave here and go to Judea, so that your disciples may see the miracles you do. No one who wants to become a public figure acts in secret. Since you are doing these things, show yourself to the world.” For even his own brothers did not believe in him. Therefore Jesus told them, “The right time for me has not yet come; for you any time is right. The world cannot hate you, but it hates me because I testify that what it does is evil. You go to the Feast. I am not yet going up to this Feast, because for me the right time has not yet come.” Having said this, he stayed in Galilee. However, after his brothers had left for the Feast, he went also, not publicly, but in secret. (John 7:1-10) At this, they picked up stones to stone him, but Jesus hid himself, slipping away from the temple grounds. (John 8:59) “Put your trust in the light while you have it, so that you may become sons of light.” When he had finished speaking, Jesus left and hid himself from them. (John 12:36) Jesus sent him away at once with a strong warning: “See that you don’t tell this to anyone. But go, show yourself to the priest and offer the sacrifices that Moses commanded for your cleansing, as a testimony to them.” Instead he went out and began to talk freely, spreading the news. As a result, Jesus could no longer enter a town openly but stayed outside in lonely places. (Mark 1:43-45)

Technology Products for Privacy

Fortunately, there are those in the technology field that care about the massive loss of privacy and Internet spying that is going on with the explosion of AI, and as consumers wake up more to the dangers of this ever-present all-seeing eye trying to watch everything you do, more products will be developed to fight back.

PC Magazine published an article today on the last day of the year that is a good read:

For your friends and family members who no longer want to communicate with you because you take privacy seriously, chances are that they are not much of a threat to the Satanic forces of Freemasonry, and are probably part of it anyway, especially if they are Christians attending Christian churches.

Like we saw during COVID, these Christians and their leaders were some of the first ones to line up and get the deadly COVID shots, while ridiculing those who did not, and even medically kidnapping their children if they did not comply.

If Zionism continues to increase in the U.S., we could potentially see something similar here in 2026, or even worse.

Jesus and the early disciples opposed the Satanic Jews and stayed out of the public eye when they needed to, and we need to be doing the same as we progress through 2026.

Just say NO to AI, digital IDs, digital currencies, and keep your private life private and off of the Internet as much as possible.

NEVER share photos of yourself or your children online.

Look for ways to use the technology for yourself, to protect your privacy, rather than allowing the technology to use YOU, and put you under the evil all-seeing eye to train their AI databases to build their digital prisons.