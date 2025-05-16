I am providing the basics for now.

Confirmation comes through various tweets, including from Margarita Simonyan of RT.

FLASH: The Peace Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia began minutes ago in Istanbul, Turkey. They ended minutes later!

Russia told Ukraine they must withdraw from the four territories (Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporozhe) in order to have a ceasefire.

Ukraine flatly refused.

The Russian delegation then stood up, said "Next time it will be five regions" and walked out of the room. (CORRECTION: I have just been informed the Russians did not say "five" they said "Eight.")

It is not known if they will come back; the negotiations might very well be finished.

MORE from Hal Turner:

I am told the talks lasted a total of two hours. Each side gave an opening statement before negotiations began.

When Russia put forth the item above, Ukraine complained that these terms are more severe than the terms negotiated in March of 2022.

No kidding.

Back in 2022, Ukraine was told that future terms would not be as generous as what was being offered. Ukraine scoffed.

Here we are, almost three years later, and, lo and behold, what Russia said back in 2022 is exactly precisely what Ukraine just got. Tougher terms.

What part of this don't the Ukrainians understand? They're LOSING. Every day they lose more and more territory.

As of this week, on average, Ukraine is losing 50-60km2 per week. Once that rate reaches about 100km2 per week, Ukraine will begin to suffer catastrophic collapse along its entire front.

Just this morning, it became clear that the Russians will make a bold move to cross the Dnieper River, in Kherson (Story HERE). Once they do so, it will be a beachhead for further entry into Mykolayiv and then an absolute ROUTE all the way to Odessa.

Ukraine will lose ALL access to the Black Sea, except through the Danube River, bordering Romania.

The Ukrainians don't seem to understand they are losing. They also don't seem to understand that the collective West is physically incapable of providing enough weapons to change the outcome.

The head of Russia's negotiating team, Medinsky, reportedly told the Ukrainian delegation- "We don’t want war, but we’re ready to fight for a year, two, three, however long it takes. We fought Sweden for 21 years. How long are you ready to fight?"

Russia's victory is a fait accompli. The only ones who don't seem to see it are the Ukrainians - and their dimwit supporters.

Need proof?

RUSSIA AND UKRAINE EXCHANGED BODIES AGAIN!

34 bodies of dead Russian soldiers

- 909 bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers

-> The ratio is now about 27 dead Ukrainians for 1 Russian … devastating.

UPDATE 11:25 AM EDT --

Talks between Ukraine and Russia RESUMED after the Russians initially walked out.

After additional negotiations, the following is the result:

Statement Text:

"Dear colleagues, direct negotiations with the Ukrainian side, organized at the initiative of the President of Russia, have just ended. In general, we are satisfied with the results and are ready to continue contact. What we agreed on. First, in the coming days there will be a large-scale exchange of prisoners: a thousand for a thousand people. Second, the Ukrainian side requested direct negotiations between the heads of state. We took note of this request. Third, we agreed that each side will present its vision of a possible ceasefire and describe it in detail. After such proposals are voiced, we will, as agreed, continue the negotiation process. Thank you."

Russian Armed Forces are actively preparing for a large-scale river crossing operation across the Dnieper. Reliable sources confirm the deployment of pontoon bridge equipment and coordination exercises within the Dnieper Group of Forces, hinting at a major offensive maneuver in the works.

But it doesn’t stop at ferries and pontoons. Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance reveals airborne assault training by the 18th Combined Arms Army. These drills simulate rapid insertion behind enemy lines to seize key infrastructure, sow chaos in Ukrainian defenses, and secure the rear — all before enemy units can react.



This signals not just a tactical operation but a strategic turning point: a deliberate push to establish a lasting presence on the right (western) bank of the Dnieper. Russian planners aim to outflank entrenched Ukrainian positions, forcing a redeployment of their dwindling reserves, and shattering their overstretched command structure.



Should this airborne-pontoon combo succeed, it will be a devastating blow to the Armed Forces Ukraine (AFU) southern defense belt and a clear path to Mykolaiv and beyond; all the way to Odessa.

Analysis

The preparation to cross the Dnieper marks a calculated shift from attritional grinding to bold maneuver warfare.

Russia is testing not just Ukraine’s lines, but its political cohesion and Western resolve.

An established bridgehead on the right bank would force Kyiv into panic-mode and complicate NATO’s logistics and media narrative.

This is not a probing raid — it’s the opening act of the next major phase in the conflict. If successful, the Kremlin will have rewritten the map again, this time with a splash across the Dnieper, and possibly the final nail in the coffin for Ukraine’s long-touted southern counteroffensive.

Moscow Appoints Tough General As Prepares Big Offensive; Zelensky Capitulates Agrees To Direct Talks

No report would be complete without reading what the other side says

By Nick Paton Walsh, CNN

Analysis: In the end, it is the Kremlin's plan playing out, and there appears to be little the White House will do about it.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's decision to send defence minister Rustam Umerov to meet with a low-level Russian delegation in Istanbul was a difficult choice forced by necessity. Its audience is one man: US President Donald Trump.

Kyiv must show it is willing to take any step at all to foster any kind of peace, or else it risks Trump slowly finding the pro-Kremlin voices around him rising in volume, getting bored of the processes entirely, and/or limiting aid to Ukraine.

But ultimately, the peace process is going exactly how Russia wants it to. Slowly, and with the Kremlin as its scheduler.

In the past week, since France, the United Kingdom, Germany and Poland stood with Ukraine and demanded a 30-day unconditional ceasefire to start on Monday, we have learned a lot about Putin and Trump's real emotions here.

Firstly, the main revelation is the Kremlin is unafraid of further sanctions, of European pressure, and not cajoled by Trump. For now, Russian President Vladimir Putin sees the potential domestic pitfalls of a photo opportunity alongside the US president and his Ukrainian enemy to be far greater than the possible damage incurring Trump's wrath may cause.

His rejection of this initiative is a calculated risk that may already be paying off. Trump's reaction - to suggest "nothing is gonna happen" until he and Putin meet - throws all expectations for diplomacy to the wind until the pair have a bilateral summit. It permits Putin to pursue any course at liberty, aware the White House head does really believe there can be progress until the two presidents meet in person.

It is not impossible a bilateral meeting could happen soon, or even that the talks in Istanbul on Friday could spawn a leadership summit at the weekend. But Putin is likely relishing seeing the peace process inch forwards with just enough faux sincerity that the White House won't drop it. Why rush? His forces are amassing near the eastern frontline, clearly with a larger Russian strategic objective in mind.

Putin's decision to reject the overtures of Trump to attend reveal two key parts of his thinking. He was willing to endure the further "massive sanctions" France threatened for rejecting the ceasefire - and then the Istanbul summit too. And he likely also foresaw and gambled on, correctly, Trump's limited anger. The Kremlin head was even willing to risk three days of speculation - and with it reject cajoling from Trump - as to whether he would attend, by keeping the world waiting for the composition of the Russian Istanbul delegation.

Putin may have been negotiating a bilateral with Trump as part of Turkey talks, or explicit conditions or concessions ahead of a presidential summit, or may have had absolutely no intention of accepting Zelensky's offer. We may never know.

Zelensky now faces an awkward moment during which he must hover around the talks in case they suddenly escalate, yet not be seen be waiting Putin's next move. A convenient summit - pre-planned, he said - awaits in Albania for Friday, but then he must urgently return to the war.

It is slowly becoming apparent that Trump may continue to shy away from the extra sanctions and consequences for Russia that Europe and his White House have hinted at. The limited and "technical" nature of the Russian team in Istanbul will provide just enough reason for Trump to hold out hope of progress, and delay adding pain to Moscow. The talks will likely sputter ahead, see the Kremlin present a series of maximalist demands, and Ukraine angrily demand a ceasefire that Russia continually rejects.

Even with the addition of Trump's senior officials to the mix on Friday, there will likely be minimal progress and talks about further talks. And that is exactly how the Kremlin wants it.

-CNN