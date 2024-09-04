In yesterday's Russian missile strike against the Communication Training Center in Poltava, Ukraine there are many Swedish and Danish instructors among the dead. They are from the AWACS and drones company Globaleye of SAAB.

Word in Intelligence Circles is that Sweden lost the ENTIRE top management of SAAB Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) systems.

So ferocious was the Russian attack that 15 trucks evacuated dead foreign NATO troops + officers: 600+ dead/wounded.

Yesterday, in my initial reporting of this incident, I reported more than 700 dead (Story Here). This is now being confirmed by a Ukrainian in Poltava:

Swedish Foreign Minister Billstrom has now resigned after Russian Iskander missiles hit Poltava, and Sweden suffered war dead just months after joining NATO, at the behest of the now-former, Foreign Minister.

Ukraine units are being withdrawn from the south Dnipropetrovsk region, from the Krivoy Rog area, from the Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions and are being transferred to Pokrovsk, Mirnograd and Selidovo to try to defend Poltava and that area. ALL of those new troops are presently being hit with Fuel Air Bombs (FABs) by the Russian air force.

A missile strike by Russia against a target in Ukraine has wiped-out 700 Ukrainian military troops, Western-provided Mercenaries, and NATO Military Advisors, in what many are saying is the single most deadly attack of the almost 3 year war.

The photo above, taken well before the attack, shows many of those now dead from the attack.

The Russian army attacked the training center for specialists in the field of communications and electronic warfare of the Ukrainian Armed Forces taught by NATO tutors in Poltava.

Russia hit the training building first, then about ten minutes later, hit the nearby cafeteria. The one-two punch devastated Ukraine and its NATO Advisors, most of whom were from Sweden!

Western media outlets are reporting this strike, and downplaying the death/injury toll to "50."

Ukraine is trying to claim the structure that was hit was a "Hospital" but no one believes Ukrainian propaganda anymore.

One thing is undisputed: This was, perhaps, the single most deadly attack in the entire 3 year conflict.

NATO and Western Mercenaries were hit ferociously hard. It's what happens when you're on the wrong side.

UPDATE:

From X

NOW BEING TOLD 190 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers killed and more than 600 wounded as a result of an Iskander strike in Poltava, Ukrainian media is reporting.

1/ Swedish FM Billstrom resigns after Russian Iskander visited Poltava. Rumors are that Sweden lost the ENTIRE top management of SAAB Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) systems. 15 trucks evacuated dead foreign NATO troops +officers: 600+ dead/wounded

2/ Serious Q : why don't these westerners never learn? History laughs in cycles : Sweden chose to send its " instructors " for Ukrainian Nazis to...Poltava. Last time Sweden tried to invade Russia and the Great Northern War was decided at POLTAVA

3/ After the Battle of Poltava, 1709, Sweden : -lost 1/3 of its territory -lost its ENTIRE army -any dreams of being an empire -a Royal House ( Charles XII) It is the greatest military catastrophe in Swedish history. This time will be even worse.

4/ 19,000 or so Swedes took part in the battle. 10,000 had been left on the field, 6,900 of whom were either dead or wounded, while another 2,800 were taken prisoners, including their commander, Field Marshal Renskjöld . Ukrainian Cossacks of Ivan Mazepa

5/ joined the Swedish army in the battle: The more things change, the more they remain the same. The Russians lost far less : Out of a combined total of over 40,000, they suffered 1,350 killed, and 3,300 wounded.

6/ Has Sweden learned anything ? NO. Sweden enters NATO late, when this terrorist organization, which is the American military control of Europe, is on its way to dustbins of history. Instead of remaining neutral. But, Sweden is under US control through EU.

7/ After the Russians finish with proxy Ukraine and Turkey is admitted to BRICS ( Türkiye just submitted an application for membership ) , I don't see any future left for US NATO. I predict that it will disintegrate. The same for EU. Europe ????? Who knows .

@semper_vincit

"Beauty will save the world" Fyodor Dostoevsky. Beauty and the truth. Trying to do both here and at my sites, a blog and a caricature one.

@semper_vincit

Important: The collapse of the Ukraine government has started; the following ministers have resigned:

Vitaliy Stanislavovych Koval - Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vitaliy_Koval



Ruslan Strilets - Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ruslan_Strilets



Denys Maliuska - Minister of Justice of Ukraine https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Denys_Maliuska



Oleksandr Kamyshin - Minister of Strategic Industries https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oleksandr_Kamyshin



their resignations still have to be processed by the Verkhovna Rada (parliament).

One source told me "The rats have begun to flee the sinking ship."

UPDATE 7:43 PM EDT --

Parliament announces reshuffle day: 50% of Cabinet of Ministers to be replaced

The Ukrainian government is planning a personnel reshuffle, with more than 50% of the Cabinet of Ministers to be replaced.

In particular, tomorrow, September 4, will be a “day of dismissals”, according to the head of the Servant of the People faction, Davyd Arakhamia. "As promised, a major government reboot can be expected this week. Over 50% of the staff of the Cabinet of Ministers will be changed," Arakhamia wrote.

According to him, "tomorrow will be a day of dismissals, and the day after tomorrow—a day of appointments." The final list will be determined at the faction meeting on September 4.

Personnel changes in the Cabinet of Ministers

Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned that he is discussing potential government changes with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Specifically, he emphasized the need to address the issue with the large number of acting ministers in the Cabinet Today, the sources of RBC-Ukraine in the government reported that significant personnel changes are expected in the Cabinet of Ministers this week. Rotations are also possible in the Presidential Office.