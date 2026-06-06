Seemorerocks

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Thomas Birchfield's avatar
Thomas Birchfield
9h

“CRIMINAL.”

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Rick Batross's avatar
Rick Batross
9h

Large investors took their profits today. Possibly to reinvest( A.I.?) But today bc they know something rather ominous this way comes? Quite likely. We shall see.

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