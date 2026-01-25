Labour has approved a rollout of “Stalinist” 15-minute cities across the UK, The Telegraph can reveal.

Ministers have said that they will allow councils to use driver licence databases to impose fines on drivers who fall foul of “traffic filters”, which restrict driving in certain areas.

The controls on motorists, which are to be implemented for the first time in Oxford city centre later this year, have been described as “perverse” by motor groups.

The 15-minute city is based on the idea that a person can access amenities within a quarter of an hour by walking or cycling. In some cases, this could result in traffic restrictions being brought in for drivers.

Greg Smith, shadow transport minister, said: 'Oxford is the test case, but this is Labour's blueprint for the country'

The most high-profile example of such a plan is in Oxford, where the council put forward proposals to divide the city into six “15-minute neighbourhoods”.

Under the scheme, drivers would need a residents’ permit that allows 100 days of free travel per year through six traffic filters during operating hours.

Meanwhile, a separate permit allows 25 days of free travel per year through six congestion charge locations during charging hours, and after this, drivers face fines if they travel without the relevant permission.

Greg Smith, shadow transport minister, said: “This is the blueprint for a national rollout. Labour has given the green light for draconian councils like Oxfordshire to police how people live, move and drive, using cameras and fines backed by DVLA data.

“Oxford is the test case, but this is Labour’s blueprint for the country.”

‘A page out of the East Germany playbook’

Duncan White, director, of the Alliance of British Drivers said 15-minute cities were an “abomination”.

He said it was a “perverse” and “Stalinist” approach to social control, adding: “It is an encroachment on civil liberties, and it is a page out of the East Germany playbook.

“With the 15-minute city, you will have to, in effect, apply for an internal passport to go and visit your granny. From a civil liberties perspective, it is nonsensical. From an operational point of view, it is bizarre.”

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy at the AA, said: “What local authorities sometimes struggle to remember is that the car remains and continues to remain the main method which people use to travel around our country.

“Cars coming into the town centres generate a huge amount of parking revenue for local authorities, and the local high street is dependent on strong, consistent footfall, and cars are probably the easiest way for people to get in and out of town centres.

“We don’t want barriers that harm the national economy and the local economy.”

Under the previous government, plans were drawn up to block councils from using the driver licence database to implement traffic restriction measures.

In 2023, the Tories announced that they would consult on legislative changes and new guidance, including removing councils’ access to DVLA data where schemes relied on excessive camera enforcement, rationed car use, or failed to command the backing of residents and local businesses.

Simon Lightwood, the local transport minister, responded to a parliamentary question by Richard Holden, the shadow transport secretary, by confirming Labour would proceed with this approach.

This means councils across the country could follow Oxford’s lead and introduce camera-enforced traffic filters.

It comes after The Telegraph revealed last month that Labour has started a crackdown on parking spaces.

‘Dangerous driving’

Under plans published by the Government, councils will be required to impose sweeping parking restrictions limiting the number of spaces on new housing developments without any justification.

Labour has also dropped plans to curb the rollout of controversial Low Traffic Neighbourhoods and 20mph zones.

Ministers ditched reforms that would have restricted council powers to control traffic and levy “unfair” fines and parking charges.

A Department for Transport spokesman said: “Local councils use DVLA data to help keep our roads safe and crack down on dangerous driving. How they use this information is up to each council, so it works best for their communities.”

The spokesman added that implementing traffic filters and other traffic management measures is a local authority matter, and the government has “no plans” to get involved in the roll-out of these schemes