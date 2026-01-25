Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rebal's avatar
Rebal
1h

Important to note. Remember, this was the plan for all of the west. "You will own nothing and be happy" and you will live in 15 minute cities.

Gotta save all that energy, you know, for days centers, big suvs and humongous jets for all those ollies.

Reply
Share
duck's avatar
duck
2h

https://thenovocastrian.substack.com/p/dr-sean-hross-on-the-treason-of-keir

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYs9fHbWeWs&t=7224s

surr queer stammer wont be around for much longer, he will be replaced by a woman, We are not sure which one yet... he will not be missed

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture