Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei, a member of the Expediency Discernment Council, has warned that terrorists are preparing to attack Iraq.

He says that 11,000 ISIS fighters have been trained in a U.S. camp in northern Syria and suggested they may target cities such as Mosul or Tikrit.

The reason he is making this information public at this time is because previously, Iran warned Syrian President Bashar Assad that HTS and other al-Qaida fighters were planning to move against him, and no one did much of anything. As we all see, HTS and their ilk attacked mercilessly and successfully OVERTHREW President Assad.

With today's public warning for Iraq, the Iranians achieve two purposes:

1) Warn Iraq they are a target for imminent resurgence of ISIS, AND;

2) Expose to the world that the United States has been training, feeding, and equipping actual ISIS fighters at a US camp in Syria, and is preparing to unleash them in the Middle East (again).

With this public exposure, the alleged U.S. plans may be scrapped, or otherwise interrupted.