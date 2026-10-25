More than 100,000 people rallied in Tel Aviv demanding a state commission of inquiry into the failures surrounding October 7, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Three years later, families are still demanding to know who was responsible and why the government has yet to authorize a full state investigation.

“We will not give up on the truth,” rally organizer Yossi Marshak told the crowd.

The rally became a major anti-government demonstration just three days before Israel’s general election on Tuesday. Opposition leaders joined the crowds, while speakers urged Israelis to turn out and vote.

The October 7 inquiry has become a major election issue, with opposition parties pledging to establish a state commission if they take power.