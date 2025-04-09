10-year note yield now up +60 basis points in 48 hours
I'm no financial wizard, but it ain't good
For every .1% this number goes up, USA has to pay 36 billion dollars more in interest.
BREAKING — The White House just updated the 321 Executive Order, now items sent through International Postal Mail get a tariff of 90% or $75 per item.
The transportation company chooses if it's 90% or $75, but it has to be the same for all their shipments.
On June 1, it will go to $150 per postal item
This is just for Postal Mail.
Such a decision is apocalyptic for Chinese, Vietnamese and Singaporean e-commerce companies that relied on cheap postal services for its goods to be sold in mass