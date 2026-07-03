Five IDF divisions are bleeding out in southern Lebanon — not from bullets, but from a supply chain that Hezbollah's drone campaign is systematically dismantling. In this breakdown, a 30-year military analyst walks you through the operational mathematics nobody in the mainstream is willing to state out loud: how FPV drones costing a few hundred dollars are destroying convoys, starving forward positions, and pushing tens of thousands of IDF troops toward a sustainability cliff that the Israeli command has no generic solution for. The clock is running. The numbers don't lie.