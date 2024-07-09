Seemorerocks
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The British election results
The really interesting 2024 election numbers The battle for Bognor Regis THINKING COALITION JUL 05, 2024 I had planned to stay away from the 2024…
15 hrs ago
•
Robin Westenra
2
Share this post
The British election results
seemorerocks.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
JUDICIAL CORRUPTION IN AUSTRALIA
Australian Judge Who Dismissed Covid Vaccine Lawsuit Concealed She Had Been Paid by Pfizer An Australian judge who dismissed a lawsuit against Pfizer…
16 hrs ago
•
Robin Westenra
4
Share this post
JUDICIAL CORRUPTION IN AUSTRALIA
seemorerocks.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
On managed retreat in New Zealand
KATE MASON Managed Retreat New Zealand Shhhh....be careful not to let the community know DECONSTRUCTING 4IR NARRATIVES KATE MASON JUL 04, 2024 The…
16 hrs ago
•
Robin Westenra
1
Share this post
On managed retreat in New Zealand
seemorerocks.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
More on the French election
It may be a idiosynchrisy of the French proportional representational system but it is hard to see how the party that gets the most number of votes only…
16 hrs ago
•
Robin Westenra
3
Share this post
More on the French election
seemorerocks.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
Celine Dion has neurological disease causes involuntary spasms and muscle rigidity.
Grammy award and Billboard Icon winning singer Celine Dion released this heartbreaking footage of her going through an intense seizure in her new…
16 hrs ago
•
Robin Westenra
3
Share this post
Celine Dion has neurological disease causes involuntary spasms and muscle rigidity.
seemorerocks.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
Israeli press CONFIRMS IDF Ordered Hannibal Directive on October 7
I KNEW what had happened on October 7 almost straight away because of this video That was followed up with this conversation with Bret Weinstein Since…
16 hrs ago
•
Robin Westenra
3
Share this post
Israeli press CONFIRMS IDF Ordered Hannibal Directive on October 7
seemorerocks.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Australia bird flu restrictions
Jul 8
•
Robin Westenra
48
Share this post
Australia bird flu restrictions
seemorerocks.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
15
Todd Callender finds "radioactive materials amongst other things" in vaccine vials
"We had a sample of the contents of a [C19 jab] vial...analyzed...[and there are]...radioactive materials amongst other things...they're turning us into…
Jul 7
•
Robin Westenra
7
Share this post
Todd Callender finds "radioactive materials amongst other things" in vaccine vials
seemorerocks.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
DC In Turmoil As Biden Says Only 'Act Of God' Will Dislodge Him
Biden has Parkinson's psychosis
Jul 7
•
Robin Westenra
2
Share this post
DC In Turmoil As Biden Says Only 'Act Of God' Will Dislodge Him
seemorerocks.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
New right-wing alliance Patriots For Europe growing massively
Something big is happening in Europe. PETER IMANUELSEN JUL 07, 2024 https://substack.com/home/post/p-146371008 We saw a massive right-wing wave sweeping…
Jul 7
•
Robin Westenra
1
Share this post
New right-wing alliance Patriots For Europe growing massively
seemorerocks.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
POLITICAL BREAKDOWN FROM FRANCE TO THE USA
Leftist bloc wins in stolen election
Jul 7
•
Robin Westenra
3
Share this post
POLITICAL BREAKDOWN FROM FRANCE TO THE USA
seemorerocks.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
Geert vanden Bossche is bowing out
GEERT IS BOWING OUT NOW (2024) - What Happened? JUL 06, 2024 In a surprising turn of events, Geert Vanden Bossche, the prominent Virologist known for…
Jul 7
•
Robin Westenra
6
Share this post
Geert vanden Bossche is bowing out
seemorerocks.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
© 2024 Robin Westenra
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts