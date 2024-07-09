Seemorerocks

The British election results
The really interesting 2024 election numbers The battle for Bognor Regis THINKING COALITION JUL 05, 2024 I had planned to stay away from the 2024…
  
Robin Westenra
1
JUDICIAL CORRUPTION IN AUSTRALIA
Australian Judge Who Dismissed Covid Vaccine Lawsuit Concealed She Had Been Paid by Pfizer An Australian judge who dismissed a lawsuit against Pfizer…
  
Robin Westenra
2
On managed retreat in New Zealand
KATE MASON Managed Retreat New Zealand Shhhh....be careful not to let the community know DECONSTRUCTING 4IR NARRATIVES KATE MASON JUL 04, 2024 The…
  
Robin Westenra
More on the French election
It may be a idiosynchrisy of the French proportional representational system but it is hard to see how the party that gets the most number of votes only…
  
Robin Westenra
2
Celine Dion has neurological disease causes involuntary spasms and muscle rigidity.
Grammy award and Billboard Icon winning singer Celine Dion released this heartbreaking footage of her going through an intense seizure in her new…
  
Robin Westenra
5
Israeli press CONFIRMS IDF Ordered Hannibal Directive on October 7
I KNEW what had happened on October 7 almost straight away because of this video That was followed up with this conversation with Bret Weinstein Since…
  
Robin Westenra
Australia bird flu restrictions
  
Robin Westenra
15
Todd Callender finds "radioactive materials amongst other things" in vaccine vials
"We had a sample of the contents of a [C19 jab] vial...analyzed...[and there are]...radioactive materials amongst other things...they're turning us into…
  
Robin Westenra
2
DC In Turmoil As Biden Says Only 'Act Of God' Will Dislodge Him
Biden has Parkinson's psychosis
  
Robin Westenra
New right-wing alliance Patriots For Europe growing massively
Something big is happening in Europe. PETER IMANUELSEN JUL 07, 2024 https://substack.com/home/post/p-146371008 We saw a massive right-wing wave sweeping…
  
Robin Westenra
POLITICAL BREAKDOWN FROM FRANCE TO THE USA
Leftist bloc wins in stolen election
  
Robin Westenra
1
Geert vanden Bossche is bowing out
GEERT IS BOWING OUT NOW (2024) - What Happened? JUL 06, 2024 In a surprising turn of events, Geert Vanden Bossche, the prominent Virologist known for…
  
Robin Westenra
2
